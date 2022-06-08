WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Richard Bradley, Sr., 76, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Washington Square Healthcare.

He was born October 25, 1945, in Gary, Indiana, the son of the late Francis and Ivie Bell Bradley.

James was a truck driver and enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his children, Ivie Bradley of Cleveland, Ohio, Luther Bradley, Ann Bradley and James (Baby-Grace) Bradley, Jr. of Texas; and grandchildren, Ivie, Bo, Samantha, Kara, Ashley, Nicole, Kenny, Tabatha, Jessica and Nicole.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Alice, MayMay, and Hazel; and grandson, Ricky.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.