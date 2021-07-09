James R. Ramsey, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Ramsey 86, of Champion, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Warren, Ohio after complications from a fall.



Jimmy was born in a coal mining town in western Pennsylvania. His family moved to Champion when he was a boy.



He was a professional truck driver hauling coal, steel and freight. He retired from ABF freight after more than 40 years as a teamster.



Jim was a genuinely compassionate and kind man who loved helping people and leading adventures with his family. He supported his sons in scouts and sports and took them camping and boating from the Great Lakes to the Florida Keys. He lived well, enjoying his retirement years between Ohio and wintering in Florida. His innate ability with mechanical things was an asset to thousands of people he helped with that. And he found lots of delight with his children, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Jim Ramsey was a man of faith attending the Parkman Road Church of Christ.



He leaves his darling wife of 65 years, Ruby; son, Bob (Karyn); son, Dan; son, John (Rhonda); son, Ed (Christina) and one loving niece he considered a daughter, Cheri (Fred). He also leaves 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

His son, Tom, preceded him in death.



His family extends an invitation to Jim’s friends to attend a memorial for Jim on Saturday, August 21, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Parkman Road Church of Christ.

Memorials may be made to the Parkman Road Church.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Service in Warren may be contacted with questions.

