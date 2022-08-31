BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Finlaw, 91, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at his home.

He was born November 2, 1930 in Colebrook, Ohio, the son of the late James and Edna (Freeman) Finlaw.

Jim graduated from Colebrook High School.

He married Pany Gwinn in 1948.

He worked as a crane operator at Republic Steel, retiring after 37 years of service.

Jim enjoyed his garden, farming, cows, fixing things and helping family and friends whenever they needed a hand.

He is survived by his children, Timothy (Darlene) Finlaw of Cortland, Ohio, Wendy Culbertson of Roaming Shores, Ohio, Scott (Judy) Finlaw of Bristolville, Ohio and Heidi Christlieb of Austintown, Ohio; grandchildren, Timothy (Susan) Finlaw, Jamie Finlaw, Corey Culbertson, Brian Culbertson, Shaun Culbertson, Adam (Megan) Finlaw, Jennifer (Logan) Strohm, Alana (Eric) Harkleroad, Todd Christlieb; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pany, eight sisters and three brothers.

No services will be held at this time.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Cemetery, Bristolville, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.