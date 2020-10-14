James Peter Curran, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts that the family of James P. Curran announce his passing from this life. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Jim took his leave unexpectedly on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.



Jim was born on April 6, 1941, to Paul E. and Mary Alice (Fye) Curran in Detroit, Michigan.

His formative years were filled with mischief and the makings of great stories and childhood adventures with which he would regale his future children.

He married the love of his life, Patricia Chadwick, on May 8, 1965 and they enjoyed 55 wonderful years together.

In addition to his wife, Patty, Jim is survived by his six children, Mike (Julie), Brian (Margo), Molly, Patrick (Farrah), Meghan (Tim Adkins) and Terry; 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a large extended family.

He is predeceased by his parents; his brother, Tom (Julie Haight-Curran) and his sister, Sarah Curran Paige (Jeff).



Jim was a man of many talents and varying careers but at heart he was a perpetual scholar, a champion storyteller, an avid reader, a poet, a candy connoisseur and a gifted conversationalist. He enjoyed a good game of chess, getting lost in his favorite stories and sharing a truly uproarious laugh with his loved ones. A devout Catholic, he believed in kindness above all else and despite the many obstacles he faced in his own life he never failed to share that light and generosity with those around him. His family was his greatest joy and he will be missed considerably and remembered with great love.



A private blessing in line with his Catholic faith was held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio and he will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Tumor Foundation online at ctf.org/donate or by mail to Children’s Tumor Foundation, 370 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2100, New York, NY 10017.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: