WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Paul Pitt, 39, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 9, 1983, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of Paul J. Pitt and Linda M. (Lovin) Pitt-Kalman.

James was a 2001 graduate of Fairview High School and was most recently employed by the Mocha House.

He is survived by his son, Devin Pitt of Fairview, Pennsylvania; mother, Linda M. (Lovin) Pitt-Kalman of Fairview, Pennsylvania; father, Paul J. Pitt of Erie, Pennsylvania; brother, Justin Kalman of Indianapolis, Indiana; uncles, John Lovin and Edward Lovin; and aunts, Louise Salhoff, Marsha Jones, and Diane Bequilard.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Roy Lovin; and aunt, Sandy Nash.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

