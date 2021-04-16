James P. Elmond, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James P. Elmond, Jr., 69, of Warren, Ohio passed away on April 11, 2021 at a family members home.

He was born May 3, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late James P Elmond Sr. and the late Dolores (Dailey) Shander.



James most recently worked part time at Scope Senior Services.



He is survived by his siblings Debbie, Terry, Tarena, Susie, Dorothy and Dolores.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.



There will be no services and cremation arrangements are being completed by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

