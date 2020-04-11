James P. Daniels, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Pierce Daniels, 80, of Warren, Ohio passed away April 8, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 4, 1939 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Samuel and Edythe (Sowers) Daniels.

He married the love of his life, Margaret (Compel) Daniels on May 20, 1961 and they shared 58 years of marriage and many memories together.

He worked as a millwright and a foreman at Republic Steel for more than 40 years. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, 1961.

James was a member of Parkman Road Church of God and held the position of Treasurer for many years. He also attended North-Mar Church C&MA.

For the past 15 years, James enjoyed volunteering for Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital of Warren, Ohio. When James was in his seventies he could also be found shoveling snow from neighbors’ driveways for those older than he. Jim enjoyed golfing, archery, participating in air rifle competitions, woodworking and regular exercise at the gym. Within the past decade, he took first place in a 5K. Most of all, Jim enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids. His easygoing, unselfish nature was evident in his love for family. He never met a stranger and saw the good in everyone, as well as every situation.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Christi (Adam) Chicco of Colorado and Melissa (Jeffrey) Holtzhouse of Virginia; son, David Daniels of New Jersey; brother, Kenneth (Karen) Daniels of Howland Township and 4 granddaughters, Emma, Sara, Sara and Kaetlyn.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold.

Due to the recent health pandemic, the family will be having a private service and James will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery of Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to St. Jude at stjude.org, in his memory.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.