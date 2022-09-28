WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Nelson Leeworthy, 84 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 23, 1938, in Orwell, Ohio, the son of the late Harley Leeworthy, Sr. and Erma Faye (Hopkins) Leeworthy.

James was employed at LTV Steel for 20 years and Great Garage Doors.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was active in the Baptist church and enjoyed studying the Bible.

James also enjoyed roller skating, feeding his birds, maintaining his yard and helping his neighbors and those in need.

James is survived by his son, Jason Leeworthy of Cortland, Ohio; brother, Donald Leeworthy of California and grandson, Logan Leeworthy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

