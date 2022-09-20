CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Michael Bobco, 42 of Champion, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at LifeBanc.

He was born April 6, 1980, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late James Andrew and Janine Mary (Fabian) Bobco.

James was a 1999 graduate of Champion High School and studied welding at New Castle School of Trade.

He was a pipefitter and member of Local 396 Plumbers and Pipefitters.

He enjoyed listening to music, cooking and spending time with his sons around a fire.

James is survived by his mother, Janine Mary (Fabian) Bobco of Champion, Ohio; sister, Jennifer Sutherland of Corpus Christi, Texas; mother of his sons, Brandi R. (Carpenter) Bobco; sons, Warren James Aurelius Bobco and Pollux James Maximus Bobco and daughter, Alaina Nicole Klingensmith.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor David Natale will officiate. Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., prior to services.

Following the service, the family would like to invite everyone to the Champion Beach House Bar and Grill.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.