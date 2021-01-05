James Maurice O’Hara, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. O’Hara, 69, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
He was born July 7, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John and Mary (Hallochak) O’Hara.
He was a 1970 graduate of Ursuline High School and went on to attend Youngstown State University, Dana School of Music.
James loved singing for his Lord. He sang in many local churches. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Niles.
He retired from Delphi in 2006.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 47 years, Arthea O’Hara; their daughter, Helena Elliott and fiancé, Mike Montooth; their grandson, Matthew Elliott, whom he loved very much and enjoyed spending time with him; a brother, Frank (Joan) Bartolec; two sisters, Donna Pappagallo and Kathy Heinlen; a sister-in- law, Irene O’Hara and he will be missed by many nieces and nephews that loved him.
James is preceded in death by a brother, Joseph O’Hara.
There will be a private funeral service at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Pastor Dave Burman will officiate both services.
