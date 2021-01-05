James Maurice O’Hara, Youngstown, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Mary Margaret McClellan, 59, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 24, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Howard E. Bayley and the late Margaret A. (Thompson) Bayley.

Mary married her sweetheart, Glenn O. McClellan II, on June 17, 1989. They have shared the last 31 years together and have been lifelong area residents and community supporters.

She was a 1980 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and completed further education at Akron University for her position as Activity Director. Mary has worked for Gillette Nursing Home for the last 32 years, where she served as Activities Director.

She was an outstanding member of the community. Mary was a selfless, loving and caring wife and mother. She loved being a MiMi to her granddog, Abby. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, movies, crime shows, summer vacations, volunteering and donating gift baskets. She loved to bless others. Her greatest accomplishment in life was being a mom and caring for her boys, husband and family. Importantly, Mary had a strong faith in the Lord and exemplified the hands and feet of Jesus by her actions and how she treated others.

She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Glenn O. McClellan II of Warren, Ohio; sons, Glenn O. McClellan III (granddog, Abby) of Howland, Ohio and Nicholas R. (fiancée, Aubrey Weber) McClellan of Warren, Ohio; pet, Nibbles (cockatiel); brother, James (Dee Dee) Bayley and sisters, Donna (Rick) Brannon and Darlene (Jeff) Kanuch. She was loved and cherished by her entire family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and Howard “Butch” Bayley and sisters, Joanna Maus and Elaine M. Lough.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date, where details will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mary’s memory to YSU Campus Cats. Donations can be made payable to Lauren Rager (President and Founder) at 1281 Hyde Shaffer Road, Bristolville, OH 44402. Memo: “McClellan Memorial.”

The arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent on our website at carlwhall.com.