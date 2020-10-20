James M. Ryan, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Ryan, Jr., 51, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 11, 1968, in Warren, Ohio, a son of James M. Ryan, Sr. and the late Linda DeMattio.

On May 11, 1990, James married the former Tina L. Jones., they have shared 30 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

James was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who deeply loved his family.

James was a man of faith and compiled a list on his phone for people he was faithful to pray for.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and coaching his sons in sports. He loved watching the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes.

He was self-employed and the caretaker of Johnson Community Center.

Memories of James will be cherished by his loving wife, Tina L. Ryan, of Warren, Ohio; father, James M. Ryan, Sr.; three sons, Michael Ryan, Zachary Ryan and Justin Ryan all of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Amy Machingo and Jaime Ryan both of Warren, Ohio; grandson, Aaron Ryan; mother-in-law, Dolores (Ashley) Yakubek and father-in-law, William Jones, Sr.

In addition to his mother, Linda DeMattio; he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Anthony DeMattio and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Matthew C. Lowe will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

Due to the current pandemic and mandate, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

Friends may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: