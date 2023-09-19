WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Lynn Needles, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, September 17, 2023, at his daughter’s home.

He was born April 26, 1963, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late John W. Needles III and the late Joanne (Killin) Ryder.

James was employed as a laborer at HC Companies for many years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Cleveland Browns, Indians, NASCAR and his 4th of July fireworks. James also enjoyed playing and watching golf. He loved his tractor and his “Pappy Juice.”

He is survived by his daughters, Kendra (Jason Potts) Needles of Eastlake, Ohio and Chandra (Corey Votaw) Needles of Leavittsburg, Ohio; stepfather, Sam Ryder; sister, Pam (Tim) Larrison of Fowler, Ohio; brother, Doug (Patty) Needles of Warren, Ohio and grandchildren, Aaron, Makayla, Angel, Ella, Anderson and Josh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his best friend, Bill Holk.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 25, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., prior to services.

