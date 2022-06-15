WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James K. Barrackman, 88, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home of natural causes.

He was born November 9, 1933, in Fairmont, West Virginia, the son of the late Kenneth Merle Barrackman and Agnes Ruth (Snoderly) Barrackman.

On January 21, 1956, he married the former Shirley Tonkovich. They have shared 66 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

James retired from Packard Electric.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He enjoyed golfing, tinkering and fixing things and coached his sons’ Little League baseball teams.

James attended Calvery Presbyterian Church.

James is survived by his wife, Shirley Barrackman of Warren, Ohio; sons, Jason (Stacy) Barrackman of Southington, Ohio and Jeff (Suzi) Barrackman of Southington, Ohio; twin brother, John (Elmira) Barrackman and grandchildren, Rachel, Katie and Colton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Jean Rhodes.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Black will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

He will be laid to rest in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 19 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.