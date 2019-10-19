James Joseph Hess, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Joseph Hess, 68, of Warren, was taken home to the Lord, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, surrounded by his family, at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born September 20, 1951, in Warren, the son of Joseph O. and Vera M. (Stamm) Hess.

On September 7, 1973, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Sharla Wiland; spending 46 loving years together.

He was a 1969 graduate of Champion High School.

James was a tireless worker as owner and operator of J. Hess Construction; proudly serving the community for 50 years.

He enjoyed golfing, Muhammad Ali, The Rolling Stones and cherished time with his granddaughter. A dedicated member of The Champion Athletic Club, he passionately coached and mentored local youths for many years.

Loving memories of James will be cherished by his wife, Sharla of Warren; his mother, Vera M. Hess; daughter, Julia (Patrick) Clemente of Howland; son, Joseph Hess of Champion; two sisters, Peg Hess of Champion, Jane (Mark) Kinkead and his beloved granddaughter, Gianna Clemente.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Avalon Inn Main Ballroom, with a brief prayer service at 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

