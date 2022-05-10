WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jimbo” Donald Moore, Jr., 52, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home.

He was born September 24, 1969, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late James D. Moore, Sr. and Alice Adair (Broadstone) Moore.

Jimbo was a self-employed mechanic.

He loved motorcycles and anything that had an engine.

He is survived by his mother, Alice Adair (Broadstone) Moore; children, Allison, James and Trace Gear; sisters, Louella (Thomas) Scofield of Warren, Ohio and Patricia Moore of West Virginia; brother, Walter “Butch” Moore of West Virginia and nieces and nephews, Jesse James, Jade, Josie, Aleeha, Little Tommy, Ashley, Jamye, Brooklyn, Kirk, Brian, Jessie Elizabeth, Danny and Jimmy.

He was preceded in death by his father, James D. Moore, Sr.

His family will be holding a memorial service at a later date.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

