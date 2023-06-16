HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Cohol, 84, of Howland, Ohio, died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Mercy Health in Warren.

Jim was born May 20, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late William and Mary (Patros) Cohol.

He was a graduate of Girard High School.

He was a veteran in the United States Air Force, where he served from January 13, 1958 – May 31, 1962.

Jim was a member of the American Legion in Girard.

He attended Living Lord Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher and greeter.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Carol (Scott) Guscar of Milford, Michigan; son, John Cohol of Naperville, Illinois; grandchildren, Michael, Matthew and Katie Guscar; sister, Diana Bauman of Warren, Ohio and brothers, Bill (Marlene) Cohol of Girard, Ohio and Marty (Karen) Cohol of Hubbard, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sophie A. Cohol.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

His final resting place is at St. Paul’s columbarium.

Donations can be made to Living Lord Lutheran Church, 851 Niles Cortland Road, Warren, OH 44484 or Gillette Nursing Home, 3310 Elm Road, NE Warren, OH 44483, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

