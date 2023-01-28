CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Carl Bailey, 90, of Champion, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Cortland Healthcare Center.

Jim was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the only child of the late James Henry Bailey and Fay Vera (Johanson) Bailey.

Jim married the love of his life, Margaret “Peg” Ann Pfahl, on November 30, 1951. He may be gone from this life but now he’s in eternal bliss being reunited with his wife of 71 years.

Jim lived in Champion for 65 years.

He served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Afterwards, he served in the Ohio State Highway Patrol for ten years. He eventually retired from General Motors Lordstown after 28 years of employment as a security guard.

Jim enjoyed traveling, listening to music and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia A. Miller of Warren; a son, David S. (Jennifer) Bailey of Champion; grandchildren, Ryan (Jennifer) Bailey of Ashland, Virginia, Lindsay E. Miller of Warren, Shelli Bailey of Champion, Scott (Emma) Bailey of Uniontown, Ohio and Kyle Bailey of Girard, Ohio and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret “Peg” Bailey; one son, James D. Bailey; one daughter, Peggy L. Lee and one grandson, Ryan P. Miller.

Per Jim’s wishes, Cremation has taken place and there will be no services or calling hours.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Cortland Healthcare and Southern Care Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

