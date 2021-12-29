WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James J. Hionas, 87, of Warren, Ohio was reunited with his wife on Monday, December 27, 2021 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born November 28, 1934 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late John D. Hionas and the late Kyriaki Mihaliou Hionas.

James graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1952 and went on to serve in the US Army from 1957-1959.

He retired from General Motors where he was employed as a key punch operator.

James was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.

He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and loved big band music. He enjoyed gardening, bowling and laughing with his friends and family.

Surviving are two daughters, Melissa A (Philip) Kingsbury of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Karen Marie Hionas of Warren, Ohio; four grandchildren, Bryan Scott Hionas, Michael Demetri Mundell, April C. (Timothy) Phillips and Tabitha M. Mundell and three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Hailey and Liam Phillips. Also surviving and special in his heart are nieces, Maria (Richard) Thulin and Martha (Bill) Roberts who reside in Pennsylvania and great-nieces, Lesley and Kate Thulin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Y. Hionas and sister, Sophie H. Zumas.

James will be laid to rest privately in Crown Hill Burial Park.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to, American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, in his memory.

