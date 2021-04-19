James J. Green, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James J. Green, 57, of Southington, died early Sunday morning, April 18, with his family by his side, at St. Joseph’s Warren Hospital.



He was born January 10, 1964 in Warren, the son of Nelson C. and Mary Elizabeth (Martorana) Green.



Jim was a 1982 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and was employed as a plastics injection mold supervisor for various companies, most recently Sajar Plastics in Middlefield.





He enjoyed cooking, the outdoors, hunting, fishing and was a remote controlled airplane enthusiast. Jim was also the 1976 Trumbull County Soap Box Derby winner and went on to place 6th in the All American Soap Box Derby in Akron. Jim’s greatest joy was spending quality time with his family, especially his children, of whom he was so proud. He had a heart of gold and was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Jim was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his father, Nelson, of Southington; his wife, Bobbie Green and two children, Joseph Green of Cortland and Jenna Green of Southington. He also leaves behind a sister, Nancy (Mark) Knepper of Delaware, Ohio and a grandson, Brysin Green.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary.



Private graveside services were held in the chapel at the Southington Graham Cemetery with burial immediately following.



In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made to the Southington Township Parks and Recreation Department, or the American Cancer Society, in Jim’s memory.



Arrangements for Mr. Green were provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

