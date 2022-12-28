LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Harry Householder, Jr., 80, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his home.

He was born March 8, 1942, in Blairsville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late James Harry and the late Anna Louise (Banner) Householder.

James was a 1961 graduate of Blairsville High School.

He retired from General Motors Lordstown after 30 years of service.

He was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan and loved mowing his grass.

James is survived by his son, James Michael (Shelly) Householder of Champion, Ohio; daughter, Lisa Wilson of Leavittsburg, Ohio; granddaughters, Mackenzie Wilson and Hailey Householder; sisters, Sarah Burd of East Lake, Ohio and Janice Little of Derry, Pennsylvania; close friend, Debbie Spiker and his furry companions, Stella Rae and Scar Scar.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Householder.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

