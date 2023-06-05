WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James George Green, 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born May 19, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late James George Green, Sr. and the late Jean (Cameron) Green.

James was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and Ohio University.

He retired as a civil engineer at Trumbull County and Ashtabula County after 40 years of service.

He spent the last 20 years in Arizona during the winters where he and his wife were active in the community. Most of their marriage they spent square-dancing across the country. They would take their family camping with them while traveling to the square-dancing events. He was a lifelong Mason. James enjoyed working on his 1939 Ford with his brothers and meeting with the “breakfast club” at McDonalds. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Leslie Neal, Cameron (Michelle) Green, Tim (Barb) Morgan, Jamie (Joe) Kopacz, Lori (Chris) Kershner and Todd (Kathy) Morgan; brothers, Gene (Donna) Green and Nelson Green; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn (Roberts) Green; sister-in-law, Mary Green and nephew, Jimmy Green.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Champion Township Cemetery, with a potluck lunch to follow at their home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to a charity of your choice, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

