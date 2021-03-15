James G. McVicker, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James G. McVicker, 83, of Warren, died Sunday evening, March 14, surrounded by his loving family, at St. Joseph’s Health Center.
He was born June 13, 1937 in Morgantown, West Virginina, a son of John and Marie (Griffith) McVicker.
James was employed in tire sales for the former Foster Vencel Company and most recently for Sandy’s Tire in Warren for 21 years, retiring in 2011.
He married the former Shirley J. Boyce on April 15, 1960. They shared almost 61 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.
Besides his wife, James is survived by three children, Jeffrey McVicker of Howland, Terri (Joseph) Aubel of Niles and Brian (Jackie) McVicker of Vienna. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Candace, Nicholas, Corey, Mallory, Tyler, Christian and Sean and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Thomas McVicker and a sister, Rose Miller.
In keeping with his wishes cremation is taking place and a graveside service with burial of his ashes will take place at the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, in his memory.
Arrangements for Mr. McVicker are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.
