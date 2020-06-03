James Frank Kuptz, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Frank Kuptz, 82, of Warren, Ohio passed away May 31, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 29, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Stella Basich.

James was a millwright in Warren.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, and traveling to Amish country.

James was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Judy Montecalvo; children, Christiane (Scott) Yeater of Warren, Ohio, Mitchell (Rose), Charles and Michelle (Walt); grandchildren, Brandy, Nichole, Joy, Justin, Rebecca and Alexis; great-grandchildren, Kara, Michael, Caleb, Katie, Matthew, Athena and Autumn.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Kuptz; daughters-in-law, Cheryl and Loretta and granddaughter, Brittney.

In keeping with James’ wishes no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions be made to Healthy Hearts and Paws Project, 384 Collar Price Rd., Brookfield, OH 44403, in his memory.