James F. Grooms, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Grooms, Jr., 58, of Warren, Ohio, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born July 9, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late James F. Grooms, Sr. and Gwendolyn (Pentz) Doyle.

James was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, enjoyed fishing and cooking and creating artistic items with his hands. He was a rescue animal advocate. James loved spending time with his family and had a very funny sense of humor.

He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard.

He is survived by his mother, Gwendolyn (Pentz) Doyle; daughters, Jennifer Grooms of Warren, Ohio and Shauna Grooms of Allen Park, Michigan; partner, Sandra Cunin of Warren, Ohio; sister, Joy White of Howland, Ohio; brother, Jason (Robin) Grooms of Las Vegas, Nevada; stepdaughters, Tiffany (Carolyn) Cunin of Washington D.C., Andrea Cunin of Wilmington, North Carolina, Kimberly (Gordon) Harry of Wakeforest, North Carolina and Monica (Terence) Check of Reston, Virginia and grandchildren, Callie and June Harry.

He was preceded in death by his father, James F. Grooms, Sr.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 12 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.