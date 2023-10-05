LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Elza, 84, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born January 15, 1939, in Beverly, West Virginia, the son of the late Patrick James and the late Zella L. (Collins) Elza.

James was self-employed carpenter and construction worker.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He loved music and wrote the song “Pickin’ on the Porch” and was the founder of the Song and Festival in Cass, WV.

James is survived by his children, Jeanne Keegan, Denise (John) Burns, Eric Elza, Nicole L. Parker-Elza, and Duane Weddle; brother, Neven (Jolene) Elza; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Maxine (Moore) Elza; sons, Dwaine Elza and John Weddle; twin babies, Angel and Jessica; and four siblings.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

