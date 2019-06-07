James Edwards Crawford Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edwards Crawford, 49, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Cortland Health Care Center.

He was born March 4, 1970 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Ronald G Crawford and Joan (Edwards) Crawford.

James was a graduate of Champion High School Class of 1988.

He loved to do karaoke and was also a DJ using the nickname DJ “Jimbo”. He loved to take things that people would discard and find uses for them, for example, if you had a pile of items at the end of your driveway, James was the guy who would pick it up and do something with it.

James is survived by his son, Josh (Morgan) Rathbun of Ringold, Georgia; his loving mother, Joan Crawford of Warren, Ohio; siblings, Ronald “Joe” Crawford, Eileen Palm, Billy Crawford, Donald Crawford, Christina Huth and Mary Kay Crawford; as well as, two grandchildren, Carson and Cassidy.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Crawford and his father, Ronald G Crawford.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time and cremation has taken place. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

In James’s memory please make donations to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.