James E. Schill, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Schill, 84, of Cortland, Ohio passed away peacefully early Tuesday November 16, 2021 at home with family and friends by his side after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jim was born February 14, 1937 in Crestline, Ohio, a son of the late William and Gertrude (Scheibley) Schill.

After graduating from Crestline High School in 1955, Jim joined the army. Upon discharge from the army he was employed by General Motors Mansfield and General Motors Lordstown, retiring after 40 yrs as a Tool and Die Maker.

He loved hunting, fishing, trap and skeet shooting. Jim belonged to Vienna Fish and Game and How Kola Clubs.

Surviving are his wife, Paulette Seeger Schill of Cortland, Ohio whom he married August 1, 1964, two daughters Lisa Schill and Amy Schill both of Cortland, Ohio.

He is proceeded in death by 5 brothers and 5 sisters.

As per Jim’s wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Service has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice and in lieu of flowers, material contributions be made in Jim’s name to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice 6715 Rd. Building E Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406