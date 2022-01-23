WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Putnam, 86, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord Monday, January 17, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 8, 1935 in Frametown, West Virginia, a son of the late James and Eliza Putnam.

He retired from Republic Steel. James also served as a deacon at the Southington Baptist Church.

He enjoyed bowling, fishing, music and photography. James was a loving and kind person who was always willing to help others. He was a role model for his family, along with everyone that he met. James also liked to attend church and family get together’s.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Putnam of Warren; son, Marshall (Karen) Putnam of North Carolina; daughters, Diana Putnam of Warren, Kelly (Stephen) Crandall of Lorain, Ohio and Cindy Crago of Warren; a daughter-in-law, Paula Putnam; 12 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Laura Putnam; son, Michael Putnam; stepsons, Leo Stevens, Jr. and Douglas Stevens and 14 siblings.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home was entrusted with cremation service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that people make material contributions to Southington Baptist Church.