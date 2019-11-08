James E. Lewis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Lewis, 88, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 7, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Albert I. and the late Grace Ann (Thompson) Lewis.

On September 20, 1952, James married the former Mary K. Pate. They shared 64 years of marriage until her passing February 16, 2017.

James retired in 1993 with 42 years of service from Ohio Edison in the meter department. While at Ohio Edison, he was instrumental in starting the INSTA Credit Union, where he served as President and Treasurer for many years.

James was a 70 year member of Tod Avenue United Methodist Church, where he served the church in many capacities, some of which included being a trustee, an usher and also singing in the choir.

He was a boy scout leader for many years and enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing and traveling. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memories of James will be carried on and cherished by his children, William D. (Joyce O’Connell) Lewis of Girard, Ohio, Cynthia L. (Rick) Fernandez of Perry, Ohio and Robert J. (Susan) Lewis of Cortland, Ohio; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Thomas Badanjek will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10 at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the love and care of the Ohio Living Hospice staff and his personal care givers.

The family requests that in lieu of material contributions donations be made to the United Methodist Disaster Relief Fund, c/o Wildare United Methodist Church, 7211 N Park Avenue Extension, Cortland, OH 44410, in his memory. Please mark “UMCOR” on the check memo line.