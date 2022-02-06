WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Hipple, 70, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Gillette Nursing Home.

He was born January 27, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late George and Florence Louise (Rumple) Hipple.

James worked at Johnson Rubber. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Korea.

He was an avid Ohio State fan. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and westerns. He loved spending time with his family.

James is survived by his daughter, Katie (Jonathon) Rhodes of Liberty; brothers, Glen Hipple of West Farmington and Ron Hipple of Lordstown; grandchildren, Drayven, Alyssa, Mackenzie, Kiley and Zayin and his caregiver, Patricia Combs of Brookfield.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Ryan Hipple and Jon Burr.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.