James E. Fumerola, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Fumerola, 87, of Champion, died Tuesday afternoon, August 24, 2021, at the Addison Healthcare Center in Masury.



He was born March 27, 1934 in Buckhannon, West Virgina, a son of the late Quirico “Quick” and Jessie (Douglas) Fumerola.



Jim was a steel worker with the former Copperweld Steel Corp. in Warren for 45 years, prior to retiring. After retiring, he drove several Amish crews for over 20 years.



He married the former Nelda D. Cutright on January 15, 1955. They shared 55 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death March 9, 2010.



Jim loved driving his Corvette and riding his Harley. He also enjoyed sitting on his front porch with his dog, Angel and visiting with friends and family and mowing grass, which included his neighbor’s yard and his rental properties.

In the winter he enjoyed snow plowing his neighbors driveways. Every fall he traveled to the Blue Ridge Mountains. In the summer, family members would receive bags of Lutz corn he loaded into his wagon and baskets of strawberries he would pick. Every summer he plowed gardens for family and friends. He was always creating fun for his family by turning a lawn mower into a golf cart, a motor that would pull up snow sleds and small children on the hill, a carrier sled for ice skating and installing an in-ground swimming pool. Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.



He is survived by three daughters, Linda D. (Barry) Carroll, of Valrico, Florida and Nancy L. (William) Shuster and Sandy J. (Bert) Amoline, both of Warren. He also leaves behind seven siblings, Betty Coughlin, Mary Leigh, Robert Joe (Sandy) Fumerola, Barbara (Guy) Ware, Virginia (Frank) Robinson, Junior (Karen) Fumerola and Leonard (Arlene) Fumerola; four grandchildren, Heather (Joel), Bert (Nikki), Sam (Krystle) and Elizabeth (Cameron Adkins); two great-granddaughters, Brianna and Hailee; his dog, Angel, who he loved more than people and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Besides his wife and parents, Jim was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill (Hilda) Fumerola, Roy Fumerola, and Dewey (Mary Jean) Fumerola; a sister, Margaret (Robert) Pingley; and in-laws, Paul Coughlin, Steve Leigh and Lewis Neely Cutright, Sr.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 30th at 7:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.



Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.



He will be laid to rest privately next to his beloved wife in the Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the ALS Association, Florida Chapter: https://donate.fl.als.org/give/299155/?_ga=.184314080.750191232.1629572001-1744015662.1629572001#!/donation/checkout, in his memory.



