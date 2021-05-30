James E. Coleman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. “Red” Coleman, 83, of Warren, died early Saturday morning, May 29, 2021 with his family by his side, at his residence.



“Red”, as he was affectionately known, was born December 27, 1937 in Phelps, Kentucky, a son of the late Charley and Elsie (Smith) Coleman.



He worked as a die setter for General Motors in Lordstown for 38 years, prior to retiring.



James married the former Joann Cadle on November 28, 1959. They shared 61 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.



He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, whose family meant everything to him. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Besides his wife, Red is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (Charles) Plants of Canfield. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Brandon (Brianna) Plants and Brittany (Tim) Knight and three great-grandchildren, Clayton, Jemma and Jackson.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and two sisters.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. B. Glen Rader officiating.

Red will be laid to rest in the Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township.



Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James E. Coleman please visit our Tribute Store.

