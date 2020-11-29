James E. Brannock, Hiram, Ohio

HIRMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Brannock, 91, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday morning, November 28, 2020 at the Inn at the Pines Nursing Home in Hiram, Ohio.

He was born December 22, 1928 to the late Thomas Greene Brannock and Mary Louise Smith Brannock.

Besides his wives, Helen A. Brannock and Juanita W. Brannock, he was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Dollene Harrison, Ina Baldwin and Ruth Lee and his brother, David Brannock.

James proudly served his country in the United States Army and was employed by General Motors, from which he retired.

He was a member of Believers Christian Church, Warren campus, while living in Ohio and First Baptist Church of Leesburg, Florida during his time in Florida, where he was involved in the Prison Ministry and a faithful servant of the Food Bank, servicing the needy of Leesburg, Florida.

Jim was an avid golfer and traveled the world golfing. For many years, he held the title of Lake county Florida Senior Champion before moving to Ohio. It was one of his greatest passions in life.

He will be remembered by those who survive him as a kind, funny, loving soul, who always looked for the best in others.

Those surviving him are his brother, Jerry Brannock of Greensboro; stepchildren, John A. (Dolores) Racheck, Jr. of Struthers, Debra R. (Terry) Nicopolis of Warren and Patricica Racheck of Southington; a stepgrandaughter, Bernadette L. Nicopolis of Cortland; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Gregory and Brooke Papp; several other beloved nieces, nephews and other family members and a whole host of loving church friends.

A private, full military, gravesite service will be conducted at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida where he will be laid to rest.

The Carl W. Hall Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.