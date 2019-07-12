James Douglas Rhine, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Douglas Rhine, 57, of Warren, Ohio, after a valiant, courageous and long battle with cancer, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and people he had touched on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born March 7, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Roy R. Rhine and Janet C. (Davis) Daugherty.

James was a 1980 graduate of Mathews High School.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and working with his son. He was a “jack of all trades.” Jim was one of a kind and had a gentle soul. He was a father that loved not only his son with everything in him but also his daughter-in-law and his grandkids who were his joy. Jim was an awesome son and brother; as well as, a wonderful mentor to many young people.

He worked for several employers over the years including: Autumn Industries, Fiest Hardwoods, Breece Concessions and CE Davis Electric.

Memories of James will be carried on by his sons, Jesse (Ashley) Rhine of Warren, Ohio and Joshua Rhine of Warren, Ohio; father, Roy R. Rhine; mother, Janet C. (Davis) Daugherty; stepfather, Thomas M. Daugherty; siblings, Chris (Lily) Rhine of Masury, Ohio, Carrie (Kraig) Dahmen of Cortland, Ohio and Jessica (Heath) Boggs of Warren, Ohio; stepsister, Brandy (Craig) Houser of Florida; his grandchildren, Ecko, Mya, Jeremy, Liz, Amari and Katlynn and also Papa’s Murphy Children and nephews, Tristan and Tanner Dahmen and Terence and Kurt Boggs; as well as, his large extended family.

Per Jim’s wishes, he has been cremated.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Fowler Community Church, where Pastor Joel Dickson will officiate.

A gathering of friends will follow on Monday, July 15 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Folsom Street Banquet Room, 151 Folsom Street.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the funeral home to help offset Jim’s final expenses.