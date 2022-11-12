WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. James D. Schimmel lived the best 82 years finding love and joy in life completing it November 11, 2022 with the love of family and friends surrounding him.

He was born August 24, 1940 to Elbert and Glenna (Whitney) Schimmel in Zanesville, Ohio and the stories of his family’s love shaped him to the end.

Jim was an excellent Pastor, Preacher, and Servant Leader for the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for more than 60 years. He was a proud graduate of Bethany College and Yale Divinity School as well as a student of life even in embracing death and the next life as the best adventure yet.

His life gave witness in everything his did and said to the love and joy of God for ALL people. All who knew him were blessed.

Jim was proudly married to Sue Schimmel for 59 years and they had two daughters, Heather (Michael Doerr) and Brenda (Toby Underdown), four grandchildren and three great- grandchildren he absolutely adored.

His brother Robert Eugene Schimmel survives; his sister, Janet Ann and brother, Jeffrey Lynn predeceased him.

We invite family and friends to gather in celebration beginning at noon for visitation and Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2022 at Warren Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Come dressed for a party! Please no flowers.

Contributions can go to St Jude’s, The Christian Church in Ohio or go out to dinner with your family, laugh and love each other.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

