CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James C. Brown, 88, of Champion, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born June 15, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Frank K. Brown, Jr. and the late Ruth (Clyborn) Brown.

On January 21, 1955, he married the former Frances Odell and they shared 68 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was an electrician at Packard Electric and Ohio Edison for many years. James was a member of IBEW and IUE Unions and a lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Cleveland Browns. James was a loving grandfather.

James is survived by his wife, Frances Brown of Champion, Ohio; sons, Gary (Sheri) Brown of Champion, Ohio and David (Becki) Brown of Marietta, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Pamela Brown of Champion, Ohio; sister-in-law, Shirley Brown; grandchildren, Taylor (Cameron), Abby, Brad (Miranda), Brian (Lily) and Boyd (Maggie) and great-grandchildren, Braydon, Grayson, Jameson, Brynnlee, Amelia, Asher, Aimsley, Ginny, Addison and Lincoln.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Greg Brown and brothers, Marlon, Lowman, Richard and Bill.

Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 prior to the service at the funeral home. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Bristolville, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

