James B. Rodgers, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” B Rodgers, 68, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born April 9, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Howard M. Rodgers and the late Grace L (Lisby) Rodgers.

On August 10, 1974, he married Denise L. Hodak and they spent the last 46 years together.



Jim was a graduate of Warren G. Harding Class of 1972.

He worked as an overhead crane operator at Copperweld until they closed, he then started working for the city in maintenance, with his most recent duty of maintaining the Warren Amphitheater. He was a hard worker who loved what he did. When not working his family was his pride and joy.



Left to cherish his memory is wife, Denise L Rodgers of Warren, Ohio; beloved twins, Grace Rodgers Vandenberg and Matthew Rodgers, both of Warren, Ohio; brother, Howard R. (Janice) Rodgers of Warren, Ohio; two grandsons, Aiden and Alexander and also his nieces and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial service will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Friends and family may gather from 5:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.



Due to the current pandemic health mandates, masks will be required and we ask that you practice social distancing and refrain from physical contact during the services.



The family requests that material contributions be made to the Rich Center for Autism, One University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555, in his memory.

