WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Allen Rogers, 54, of Warren, Ohio, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 25, 1967, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Bacil Lee Rogers, Sr. and Rose Ellen (Wilson) Rogers.

James enjoyed working on cars and anything with an engine. He also loved being outdoors.

He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Rogers of Warren, Ohio; brothers, Glenn Rogers and Darrell Rogers, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bacil Lee Rogers, Jr.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

