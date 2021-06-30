James A. Scheidly, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Scheidly, 81, of Warren, died early Monday morning, June 28, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



He was born February 7, 1940 in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, a son of Abel and Grace (Kanter) Scheidly.



Jim was a 1959 graduate of Newton Falls High School.

He then went on to serve in the United States Air Force from 1961-65.

He worked as a truck driver for Nick Strimbu, Inc. in Brookfield for 20 years, prior to retiring.



He married the former Teresa N. “Tess” Stockmaster on July 22, 1967. They shared almost 54 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.



Jim was a member of the St. John Paul II Parish in Warren.

He was also a member of American Legion Post 236 in Newton Falls.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.



Besides his wife, Jim is survived by two children, Michael (Michelle) Scheidly of Olmsted Township and Kristen M. Scheidly of St. Petersburg, Florida. He also leaves behind five siblings, Eleanor Rubish of Buford, Georgia, Robert (Anna) Scheidly of Cape May, New Jersey, Sue Kiser of Round Rock, Texas, Lynn Adams of Warren and John (Sue) Scheidly of Newton Falls; three grandchildren, Tehani, Evelyn and Samuel; two special girls who Jim thought of as granddaughters, Kasynthia and Jenova and a special nephew who helped Jim and Tess with many things, Anthony (Anita) Stockmaster of Warren.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A Memorial Mass in Jim’s honor will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the St. John Paul II Parish, 420 North Street NW, Warren, OH 44483.



Arrangements for Mr. Scheidly are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James A. Scheidly please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.