CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. McNeill, 85, of Champion, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his home.

He was born December 9, 1936, in Steubenville, Ohio, the son of the late James R. and Margaret (Woods) McNeill.

On June 15, 1963, he married the former Verna Collier. They shared 59 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

James was a 1956 graduate of Champion High School.

He was an active member at St. William Catholic Church.

James worked at RD Banks for 43 years.

He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following the Cleveland Indians with his grandchildren. He was known for his wit and held his faith, family and friends close.

He is survived by his wife, Verna McNeill of Warren, Ohio; sons, James R. (Denise) McNeill of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Thomas (Mary) McNeill of University Heights, Ohio and Aaron (Karen) McNeill of Apex, North Carolina; daughter, Brenda (Matthew) Miller of Garrettsville, Ohio; sister-in-law, Arlene Flowers; grandchildren, Ryan (Lilli), Patrick (Kate), Briana, Seth, Ian, Kiley, Kaitlyn, Zoi and Hayden and great-grandchildren, Amelia, Kensington, Finnley, Madelyn and Patrick.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at St. William Catholic Church, where Fr. Michael Balash will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

