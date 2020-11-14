Jacquelyn L. Crissman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacquelyn Lea Crissman, 70, of Warren, died Friday morning, November 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

She was born September 16, 1950 in Warren, a daughter of Fredrick H. and Marjorie E. (Lonsbrough) Webb.

Jackie spent her adult life as a homemaker. She married Joseph E. Crissman on October 19, 2010. They shared 10 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, knitting and loved her various pets.

Besides her husband, Jackie is survived by a sister, Judith (Earl) Roman and two brothers; Harry (Victoria) Webb and Philip (Kim) Webb. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews, Jill Dalton, Gregory Infante, Shaun Renato, Kristi Deuley and Douglas Webb and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Fredrick Webb, Jr.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the funeral home, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Due to the current public health situation and statewide mandate, those attending are required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing protocols.

