WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline Marie Greenlee, 95, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born February 13, 1928, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Josie (Albaugh) Lamport.

Jacqueline was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

She liked playing on her iPad and with her two dogs. Jacqueline was a beautiful person inside and out.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Kennedy; son, Larry A. (JoAnn) Greenlee; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; nephew, Reid (Michele) Lamport and niece, Michele Lambermont.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Greenlee; daughter, Tami Rish and brother, Robert Lamport.

A private service will be held for family.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.