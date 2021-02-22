Jacqueline M. Brown, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline M. Brown, 83, of Champion, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, February 20.



She was born May 22, 1937 in Philippi, West Virginina, a daughter of the late Frank and Lucille (Chapman) McBee.



Jackie attended High School in Windam, Ohio.

She worked for the former Packard Electric Corporation in Warren for 30 years and for the Ohio Turnpike Commission for 20 years, prior to retiring.



She married Delbert L. Brown on May 2, 1960. They shared almost 52 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death March 7, 2012.



Jackie was an avid bowler and was still enjoying it up until her passing. She was also a NASCAR fan and especially loved “The Intimidator”, Dale Earnhardt. She was a former member of the Motor Maids, she traveled extensively with her granddaughter to various ice skating competitions and she loved country music.



She is survived by her four children, Barbara S. Aston of Champion, Tina L. Brown of Bazetta and Jaye P. Brown and Douglas E. Brown, both of South Euclid. She also leaves behind two brothers, two sisters, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.



In keeping with her wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.



Donations can be made in Jackie’s memory to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.



Arrangements for Mrs. Brown are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Jacqueline M. Brown, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.