WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacob Lee Koscinski, 18, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

He was born January 30, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Tammy (Mychael Ragans) R. (Myers) Koscinski and Kevin Koscinski.

Jacob attended Barry Goldwater High School in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jacob was optimistic, independent, full of life, and always loved to make you laugh. Jacob loved making and listening to music, having long talks with his mother, playing basketball with his brother and dancing with his sister. He will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his mother, Tammy R. (Mychael Ragans) Koscinski of Phoenix, Arizona; father, Kevin Koscinski of Niles, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Robert (Connie) Myers, Sr. of Phoenix, Arizona; paternal grandmother, Patricia Koscinski; brother, Joseph Koscinski and sister, Katelyn Koscinski, both of Phoenix, Arizona; aunt, April (Joseph) Propri of Phoenix, Arizona; uncle, Robert Myers, Jr. of Cleveland Heights, Ohio as well as cousin, Taylor Propri of Phoenix, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joseph Koscinski and maternal great-grandmother, Ruth Pyles.

Private services were held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Cremation has taken place.

