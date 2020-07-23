Jacob Kyle Grubb, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacob Kyle Grubb, 24, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 16, 1995 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Ronald R. Grubb Jr.and Alyce V. (Collinsworth) Grubb.

He was due to be married to Tiffany Haas.

He attended Labrae High School and played football in the “Little Vikings”.

Jacob worked for Extrudex Aluminum.

He liked football, fishing, playing Xbox, watching Scooby Doo with his son. Jacobs children, Grayson and Avalyn were dear to him.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents Ronald R. and Alyce V. Grubb Jr., his fiancee, Tiffany Haas of Warren, Ohio, children Grayson and Avalyn Grubb, brother, Geoff, sisters, Jennifer and Sally, brothers, Jason and Justin, Tiffany’s parents, Tina and John Haas and all of their family, paternal grandmother, Ernestine Grubb, aunt, Robin, uncles, Richard and Roger, as well as many other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ronald R. Grubb, Sr., maternal grandparents, Delbert and Edna Collinsworth and an uncle, Delbert.

Friends and family may gather at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The family asks that you dress casual, Jacob wouldn’t want anyone to have to wear a suit. However due to the pandemic, present restrictions in Ohio require face masks be worn inside the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 24, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: