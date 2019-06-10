Jacob F. Miller Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacob F. Miller, 9, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Akron Children’s Hospital.

He was born July 17, 2009 in Chardon, a son of Firman J. and Miriam F. Miller.

Jacob attended the Minerva Elementary School and was due to enter the fifth grade this fall.

He and his family were members of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Minerva.

Jacob was a typical nine year old; enthusiastic and full of life. He loved playing with his friends and sports; especially basketball and football.

He is survived by his parents; four siblings, Carolyn, Michael, Valerie and Jeremy; his maternal grandfather, Freeman Miller of West Farmington; maternal grandmother, Naomi (Russell) Roberts of Warren; paternal grandparents, Joe L. (Elva) Miller of Middlefield and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3713 Paris Avenue SE, Minerva, OH 44657.

A time of gathering for family and friends will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Jacob will be laid to rest in the Southington Graham Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 11 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

