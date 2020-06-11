Jacob A. Sperry, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacob A. Sperry, 42, of Warren, Ohio died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 28, 1977, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Daniel J. and Patricia Kay (Struk) Sperry.

Jacob was Owner and Operator of Budget Drain.

He loved spending time with his family, fishing and having cookouts.

He is survived by his parents, Daniel J. and Patricia Kay Sperry; fiancée, Shannon Bradshaw of Warren, Ohio; children, Jacob D. Sperry of Warren, Ohio, Samantha L. Sperry of Warren, Ohio, Serfina Brozman of Girard, Ohio, Jessica R. Sperry of Warren, Ohio, Savanna L. Sperry of Warren, Ohio and Juliet N. Sperry of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Michelle Fisher of Warren, Ohio and Cherie (Ron) Evan of Cortland, Ohio and a grandchild, Aibel Sperry.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren. Due to the current health crisis, masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed.

Interment will be in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland, Ohio.

