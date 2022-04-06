WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The world has lost one of the most genuine souls. Jackson Curtis Currington, 80, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at his home in Warren, Ohio where he lived most of his life.

He was born June 12, 1941 in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Florence (Williams) and Paul Currington.

On May 6, 1961, he married Lois “Cookie” Prentice. They shared 61 happy years of marriage together and many wonderful memories.



He is survived by his wife, Lois (Prentice) Currington of Warren, Ohio; children, Susan (Donald) King, Todd (Stefanie) Currington and Julie (Brian) Gates; siblings, Kay (Dave) Larson and Dave (Sandy) Currington and grandchildren, Jackson, Jax, Andie and Kelsi.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John C. Currington.



Jack was a natural born athlete, he enjoyed biking, basketball, baseball, racquetball, ping pong and especially golfing with his friends and family. He enjoyed tending to nature by gardening flowers and vegetables, especially his tomatoes. Through his many years of work as a security guard at General Motors, he met hundreds of people who would somehow show up later in life across the world. No matter where Jack went, he always ran into an old friend. He was the staple of many people’s lives and a friend to all who he met. He valued the time spent with his grandkids more than anything else, becoming a crucial figure in their lives. One of his favorite activities was walking to Giant Eagle on summer mornings with his grandkids to grab donuts from the bakery, again portraying his never ending love for the little things in life. Other fond memories were made on hot summer days at his daughter Susan’s pool, where once he sat back in pure bliss and stated, “I just love my stupid little life”.



Services will be held 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, at the Warren First Church of the Nazarene. Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Warren Youth Basketball League, 517 Hazelwood Avenue SE, Warren, OH 44483.

