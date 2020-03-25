Jack W. Tolson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack W. Tolson, 83, of Warren, Ohio passed away March 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born November 19, 1936 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Frank and Thelma (Decamp) Tolson.

He was a lifetime resident of Warren and a 1955 Warren G Harding graduate.

In 1959 he joined the Army.

He was a sign painter at Republic Steel/LTV/WCI for 43 yrs. He was one of the best and last known in the area to the dying art form of hand lettering signs and was still practicing his craft after his retirement.

Jack enjoyed spending time at home with family and being out with his friends for morning coffee and attending antique car shows.

Surviving is his wife Arlene (Duda) who he married November 9, 1963 and together they shared 56 years of marriage.

Besides his wife, Jack is survived by a son, Todd Tolson of Warren; daughter, Tandy (Rick) Crowbridge of Warren; sister, Suzanne (Ronald) Zabransky of Wisconsin; grandson, Alexander Crowbridge and granddaughter, Tatiana Tolson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral services or calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ones favorite charity.

Arrangements were handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 26, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.