WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Russell Walters, 92 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center.

He was born February 25, 1930, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Russell and the late Alta Marie (McKenzie) Walters.

Jack was a 1951 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Jack was employed at Republic Steel in the metallurgical department for many years. After retiring, he started his own business called Cape Cod Signs.

He was a member of the Model A Roadster Association and National Woodcarving Association. Jack enjoyed flying radio controlled airplanes, riding motorcycles, fishing and watching his grandkids and great-grandkids sporting events.

He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie (Randall) Young of Braceville, Ohio; son, James (Sandi) Walters of Newton Falls, Ohio; first wife, Suzette Garland of Warren, Ohio; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Walters; sons, Randall Scott Walters and David Todd Walters and three brothers.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

